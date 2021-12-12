Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy, Matt Corral Finishes Seventh

The Heisman Trophy for the 2021 season was awarded on Saturday night.

Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback in school history to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, beating out finalists Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

Young received 83 percent of possible points in the voting and 684 first place votes. The Crimson Tide quarterback threw for over 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns paired with only four interceptions in 2021 while leading Alabama to an SEC Championship and a berth in the college football playoff. He is the fourth Alabama football player to win the award all-time.

Matt Corral, who was the betting favorite to win the Heisman partway through the season, finished seventh in the voting for the award, hampered by injuries to both himself and his supporting cast down the home stretch of 2021. Despite finishing seventh, Corral did win the Nissan fan vote on Saturday.

Those who finished above of Corral were as follows:

1. Bryce Young -- QB Alabama

2. Aidan Hutchinson -- DE Michigan

3. Kenny Pickett -- QB Pittsburgh

4. C.J. Stroud -- QB Ohio State

5. Will Anderson -- LB Alabama

6. Kenneth Walker -- HB Michigan State

Corral was a key component of Ole Miss' first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021, and he will have one final game as a Rebel when Ole Miss takes on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on the night of Jan. 1.

