Henry Parrish Gives Insight on the Ole Miss Rebels' Mentality
The Ole Miss Rebels have started the 2024 season as one of the hottest teams in the country, but they are keeping their mind on the game at hand each week.
In a Tuesday press conference, Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. preached about the mentality and standard his team holds itself to.
"It's all about us this week, it always has been," Parrish said. "Going 1-0 every day and compete with ourselves."
"Going 1-0 every day" is something the Rebels' coaching staff and players have preached to the media this season. In seemingly a majority of the interviews that have been held this season, everyone has that same mindset.
Kiffin seemed to have started this movement in encouraging his players to worry about themselves because after Week 1, he talked to the media and described that he did not really care about what they had done because they were still 0-0 looking for a win. That mentality has spread throughout the squad causing the Rebels to jump out to a 4-0 start.
This mindset has been continuously promoted in press conferences throughout the start of the season by a large majority of the players including Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr, Juice Wells, Parrish, and more showing the impact it has on the team.
From the looks of it, the Rebels have built the right mindset as they enter conference play for the remainder of the schedule, but they need to continue to execute for it to pay off.
They enter conference play this Saturday at home against Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.