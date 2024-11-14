How Auburn Can Determine If Ole Miss Hosts in the Playoff | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have the ability to have a big say over if Ole Miss hosts a playoff game in December. Auburn hosts the Texas A&M Aggies in a weird game for the Aggies a week before their Texas rivalry renewal. To host in the CFP, Ole Miss needs Texas or Alabama to lose in these last three weeks, and Auburn actually can help Lane Kiffin and the Rebels out with that.
Next, we go outside the footprint to Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, BYU and Miami and some of the softest schedule work outside of the Texas Longhorns. What happens after the Ohio State vs. Indiana game, and why is Miami just hanging around the rankings? Will the Big 12 be a one bid league? We discuss it all.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to talk recruiting with the flip of Caleb Cunningham's commitment from Alabama to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Cunningham has the look of a day one starter with a quarterback in Austin Simmons who lit up Georgia in the series he got. Add him to Shekai Mills-Knight, Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee, and you have a pretty formidable high school-recruited lineup for the 2025 class.
