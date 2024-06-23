How Much Did Ole Miss Football Spend on 2024 Non-Conference Schedule?
OXFORD, Miss. -- More details on the Ole Miss Rebels' 2024 non-conference football schedule have been revealed, as the Clarion Ledger explained just how much money the program spent on part of its schedule last week.
The Rebels spent $3.7 million to create their 2024 non-conference schedule. Per the Clarion Ledger, Ole Miss will compensate the Furman Paladins, Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, and Georgia Southern Eagles to engage in those three matchups. The Rebels are also set to travel to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who will in return travel to Oxford in 2025 for a game.
Ole Miss' matchup versus Wake Forest in 2024 satisfies the SEC's mandate that each school must play at least one non-conference game against a power conference team. The Rebels' net payout this season is $1.6 million more than in 2023 because they are paying for one more matchup than they did a year ago. Last season, playing against the Tulane Green Wave in New Orleans saved Ole Miss a buy-game check.
Current Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter agreed to the games versus Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee, while former AD Ross Bjork set up the matchup versus Furman and the two-year series against Wake Forest.
The pay out for every Ole Miss non-conference game in 2024 can be found below.
Furman: $500,000
Middle Tennessee State: $1.6 million
Wake Forest: N/A due to travel
Georgia Southern: $1.6 million