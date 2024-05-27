How Much Was Ole Miss Paid to Appear in EA Sports College Football 25?
This summer is a big one for video game and college football fans everywhere as EA Sports College Football 25 is set to hit the shelves in July.
The Ole Miss Rebels will obviously be a part of this game as traditions at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be portrayed virtually once again. But just how much is the school being paid to be a part of the game?
It's actually a decent bit of money, but maybe not as much as you would think. According to documents obtained through an FOIA request by Cllct.com, schools are being paid in a tier system that accounts for how many times they have finished the year ranked in the AP Top 25.
One finish in the poll equals one point, and the tiers themselves can be found below.
- Tier 1: 6-10 points
- Tier 2: 2-5 points
- Tier 3: 1 point
- Tier 4: 0 points
Ole Miss finds itself in Tier 2, having finished in the AP Poll in 2014, 2015, 2021 and 2023, and it will earn $59,925.09 as a result. You can view the entire scale for the payouts below, according to the website.
- Tier 1: $99,875.16
- Tier 2: $59,925.09
- Tier 3: $39,950.06
- Tier 4: $9,987.52
According to the story, the AP Poll may not be the only tool used to devise tiers in the years ahead, but 13 schools reached the top tier, and Ole Miss' tier featured 41 teams.
The Rebels have a solid chance to be highly-ranked within the new installment of the game once it is released in July, and they have found themselves in the Top 10 (and in some cases, Top Five) of numerous post-spring rankings this offseason.