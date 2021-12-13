Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 14?

    Did any Rebels stand out in Week 14 of the NFL season?
    During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can play on Sundays in the NFL.

    There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

    Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday:

    Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded 3 total tackles and one QB hit in a close 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

    Carolina Panthers DE Marquis Haynes got some snaps in Week 14 and made two total tackles in a 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home. 

    New York Giants TE Evan Engram was held to one catch for eight yards in a 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf had an underwhelming week against the Houston Texans and only recorded four receptions on eight targets for 43 yards. Seattle did not need Metcalf, however, to beat the Texans 33-13.

    Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox had one of his best games of the season in Week 14. The Bills TE recorded seven receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown. Those seven receptions were a season-high for Knox. Knox’s performance did not result in a win, however, as the Bills lost in overtime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27. 

    Here is a look at Knox’s touchdown grab from Week 14:

    New York Jets WR Elijah Moore was placed on the injured reserve with a quadricep injury Saturday, Dec. 11. Moore has a chance to return to the field in Week 17. 

