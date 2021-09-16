How to Watch and Listen to Ole Miss vs. Tulane

The Ole Miss Rebels take on an old foe on Saturday in the Tulane Green Wave. Here is how to watch and listen

The Ole Miss Rebels are flying high after their 2-0 start to the season, vaulting all the way up to the No. 17 ranking in the AP Poll.

The Rebels, however, are set to face a tough opponent on Saturday in the Tulane Green Wave -- a team that took the No. 3 tanked Oklahoma Sooners to the brink and back again in Week 1.

With that said, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was quick to remind both his team and the media of the threat that they face on Saturday.

"(Tulane) is a really good team, very talented, very well-coached. And that's not coach-speak. . .you can see it on film," Kiffin said this week. "They go to Norman and go down to the last play of the game. Watching, they have really good players. Like a lot of times, these Alabama, Louisiana schools . . . there are a lot of players there in the state. They can't all go to Alabama, Auburn or LSU, so we see them all over the place, really. They're good-looking kids."

Saturday will mark the 72nd meeting all-time between the two schools, with Ole Miss leading the series 43-28, including winning the last 11 matchups.

Ole Miss was forced to vacate the two most recent wins in the series, however, making the official series record 41-28 in favor of Ole Miss.

In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday night

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Ole Miss (2-0) vs. Tulane (1-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 18 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford, Mississippi

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2, FuboTV

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear Red

Money Line: Ole Miss -599, Tulane +450

Projected Spread: Ole Miss -14, Tulane +14

Over/Under: 76

