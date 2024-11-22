How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Road Game at Florida
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will once again put their College Football Playoff hopes on the line on Saturday when they face the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
Ole Miss enters this game as a winner of three straight, having taken down the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs since suffering their second loss of the season to the LSU Tigers in mid-October. The Rebels are currently in the playoff field with a No. 9 ranking, but a loss in one of their final two regular season games would likely dash their hopes of making the 12-team field.
The Rebels are also expecting to have wide receiver Tre Harris back for this game. Harris has missed the last three contests with an injury, but he still leads the SEC in receiving yards with 987.
Here's how you can watch the action on Saturday between Ole Miss and Florida.
WHO: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
WHEN: Nov. 23 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Fla.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ABC
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -10.5, Florida +10.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -400, Florida +310
OVER/UNDER: 55.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.