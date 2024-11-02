How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are on the road this week, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. For Ole Miss, it's win or say goodbye to the dream of reaching the College Football Playoff.
To be fair, that's the status the Rebels will carry with them throughout the rest of the regular season as they would likely need to win out to have a shot at the field, but a win on Saturday would give the Rebels a puncher's chance in their biggest test of the season next week when the top-five Georgia Bulldogs come to Oxford.
This week will not be easy for Ole Miss in its own right, however, as the Rebels have not won in Fayetteville since 2008, and they have only won there twice all-time.
Who will come out on top this weekend? Here's how to watch Saturday's action along with the betting lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.
READ MORE: Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas
WHO: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
WHEN: Nov. 2 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Ark.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -7.5, Arkansas +7.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -275, Arkansas +220
OVER/UNDER: 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.