How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled for a massive showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, and both teams have College Football Playoff aspirations that will be affected by the outcome of this game.
The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) need a win to keep their CFP hopes alive after suffering earlier conference losses to the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers. Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC), on the other hand, is eyeing a first-round bye in the CFP, but a second conference loss would prove detrimental to those hopes.
This game has been circled on Ole Miss' schedule for a while after the Rebels were blown out in Athens during the 2023 season, but it now carries even more importance if the team wants to keep its preseason goal of reaching the playoff within reach.
Saturday's game is scheduled for a mid-afternoon kickoff, and you can find how to watch the contest below.
WHO: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
WHEN: Nov. 9 -- 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ABC
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Georgia -2.5, Ole Miss +2.5
MONEY LINE: Georgia -142, Ole Miss +118
OVER/UNDER: 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.