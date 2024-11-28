How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State in Egg Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels have one regular season game remaining in 2024, and it will come against the heated in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.
Ole Miss' chances to reach the College Football Playoff took a severe hit with last week's loss to the Florida Gators, and the No. 14 Rebels will likely need to dominate Mississippi State and hope for some chaos in the rankings above them to have a shot at the postseason field. Still, this is the Egg Bowl, and there is always a lot on the line when the Rebels and Bulldogs square off.
State and Ole Miss have the designation of being the only SEC-on-SEC matchup to take place on Black Friday this season, so the game should be able to draw a good bit of national attention. Can't make it to Oxford yourself? Here's how you can watch this year's Egg Bowl along with some betting lines for the action.
WHO: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Mississippi State (2-9, 0-7 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
WHEN: Nov. 29 -- 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ABC
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Mississippi State +26.5, Ole Miss -26.5
MONEY LINE: Mississippi State +1400, Ole Miss -4000
OVER/UNDER: 61.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
