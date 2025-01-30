The Grove Report

How To Watch: Four Ole Miss Rebels to Participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels have four players who will represent the program in Thursday night's East-West Shrine Bowl.

Mississippi Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) hauls in a reception between Duke Blue Devils linebacker Alex Howard (3) and safety DaShawn Stone (8) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Multiple Ole Miss Rebels are looking to carry their talents to the NFL this offseason, and the first step in that process for some comes on Thursday night in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl.

This is the oldest college football all-star game in the country, and it showcases some of the top talent looking to make a move in the NFL Draft that takes place in April. Four Rebels are set to suit up in the game on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and their hope is that a strong performance will boost their draft stock ahead of the big day this spring.

Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues, linebacker Pooh Paul, tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receiver Juice Wells are all set to participate in the game. Here's how you can watch the action unfold on Thursday night.

WHAT: East-West Shrine Bowl

OLE MISS PARTICIPANTS: DL JJ Pegues, LB Pooh Paul, TE Caden Prieskorn, WR Juice Wells

WHEN: Jan. 30 -- 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: NFL Network

