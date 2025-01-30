How To Watch: Four Ole Miss Rebels to Participate in East-West Shrine Bowl
Multiple Ole Miss Rebels are looking to carry their talents to the NFL this offseason, and the first step in that process for some comes on Thursday night in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl.
This is the oldest college football all-star game in the country, and it showcases some of the top talent looking to make a move in the NFL Draft that takes place in April. Four Rebels are set to suit up in the game on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and their hope is that a strong performance will boost their draft stock ahead of the big day this spring.
Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues, linebacker Pooh Paul, tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receiver Juice Wells are all set to participate in the game. Here's how you can watch the action unfold on Thursday night.
WHAT: East-West Shrine Bowl
OLE MISS PARTICIPANTS: DL JJ Pegues, LB Pooh Paul, TE Caden Prieskorn, WR Juice Wells
WHEN: Jan. 30 -- 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
TV: NFL Network