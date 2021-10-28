How to Watch, Listen and Stream: No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn

Ole Miss hits the road on Saturday to take on the Auburn Tigers. Here is how to watch and listen to the game.

Ole Miss has risen to No. 10 in the AP Poll following its win over LSU last Saturday, and it will be tested with a top-25 road matchup this week when it travels to Auburn.

The Tigers come in off of a bye week, but before that, they knocked off Arkansas, and they've risen to No. 18 as a result. The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin who came to Auburn this year from Boise State, and Harsin has led his team to a 5-2 record in 2021.

Ole Miss has not won in Auburn since 2015. National pundits, however, seem to be favoring the Rebels' chances on Saturday.

"I'm going to pick Ole Miss in this game," ESPN's Booger McFarland said. "Their defense is playing better, and they don't have to be a dominant defense. If they just get three stops a game, Lane feels like he can win."

Here is how to watch, listen and stream Saturday's contest with the Tigers.

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss (6-1) vs. Auburn (5-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn, AL

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear red

Gambling Odds (via SI Sports Book)

Money Line: Ole Miss +120, Auburn -138

Projected Spread: Ole Miss +2.5, Auburn -2.5

Over/Under: 66

