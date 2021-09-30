How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

Ole Miss heads to Tuscaloosa for its biggest test of the season on Saturday, here is how to watch and listen

The Ole Miss Rebels are flying high after their 3-0 start to the season, vaulting all the way up to the No. 12 ranking in the AP Poll.

The Rebels, however, are set to face their toughest opponent yet this Saturday in the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide -- a team that, despite the substantial turnover, has looked every bit the part of a national title contender.

Win to lose, the game will provide the Rebels an opportunity to cement themselves on the national scene, and prove that they belong in a discussion amongst college football's elite.

With that said, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been quick to remind both his team and the media of the threat that they face on Saturday.

"As we know, they have a great team, great players," Kiffin said. "I wish the media would stop upsetting Coach Saban by saying this is a weak team or has weaknesses. I mean, they went on the road into a top-10 team, into the Swamp, and won with a freshman quarterback. Got an early lead and hung on at the end and now all of a sudden it's not a good team and they have weaknesses and they can't stop people, so it doesn't really help us a lot being around there knowing how that place works."

Saturday will mark the 69th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama, with the Crimson Tide holding a 55-10-2 series lead

Ole Miss’s last win against Alabama came in Tuscaloosa in 2015, when Chad Kelly and the Hugh Freeze-led Rebels went into Bryant-Denny Stadium took down the then-No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide 43-36.

In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Ole Miss (3-0) vs. Alabama (4--)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford, Mississippi

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear Navy

Money Line: Ole Miss +475, Alabama -599

Projected Spread: Ole Miss +14.5, Tulane -14.5

Over/Under: 79

