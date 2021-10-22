How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 12 Ole Miss vs. LSU

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. LSU

    Ole Miss returns home on Saturday to take on their SEC West arch-rivals, the LSU Tigers. Here is how to watch and listen to the game.
    The Ole Miss Rebels will welcome their long-time rival LSU Tigers to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon, looking to make a statement win, and move to 6-1 on the season.

    The Tigers, who are coming off of a 49-42 win over Florida last week, will be looking to make a statement of their own, however, after head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU announced that 2021 would be his last season in Baton Rouge.

    LSU boasts gifted athletes who can make impactful plays at any time and from any place on the field, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where Tyrion Davis-Price ran for a school-record 287 yards on 36 carries, to go along with three touchdowns.

    Stay tuned to TheGroveReport.com as we continue our preview series of each team on the Rebels schedule in the coming weeks.

    Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. LSU Tigers

    Current Records: Ole Miss (5-1) vs. LSU (4-3)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. CT

    Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford, MS

    TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

    Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

    Fan Dress Code: Wear red

    Gambling Odds (via SI Sports Book)

    Money Line: Ole Miss -333, LSU +275

    Projected Spread: Ole Miss -9, LSU +9

    Over/Under: 76

