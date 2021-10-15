How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Ole Miss hits the road on Saturday to take on one of the top offenses in college football, the Tennessee Volunteers

After surviving a nail-biter last week against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers, led by first-year head coach Josh Heupel, field one of the nation's top offensive attacks in 2021, which is nearly identical to the Rebels attack.

Saturday will mark the first meeting since 2014 between and the 65th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Tennessee, with the Volunteers holding a 44-19-1 series lead

It will also be the first matchup in Knoxville since the 2010 season. The Rebels last win in Knoxville came in 1983, when the Rebels edged the Volunteers 13-10

In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night.

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Ole Miss (4-1) vs. Tennessee (4-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Neyland Stadium - Knoxville, TN

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear Navy

Gambling Odds (via SI Sports Book)

Money Line: Ole Miss -138, Tennessee +120

Projected Spread: Ole Miss -2.5, Tennessee +2.5

Over/Under: 83

