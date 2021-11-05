How to Watch, Listen and Stream: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    Ole Miss returns home on Saturday, where they will welcome Hugh Freeze back to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium
    The Ole Miss Rebels will return home after a disappointing loss to the Auburn Tigers last weekend, hoping to get back on track and return to their winning ways. 

    Awaiting them at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium will be former head coach Hugh Freeze, who will be returning to Oxford for the first time since his unceremonious exit from the program in 2016 as the head coach of Liberty.

    Behind Freeze will be a talented yet extremely young Flames roster, led by quarterback Malik Willis, who is a contender for the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft next spring. 

    With that said, how will the Ole Miss faithful welcome their former coach? 

    Freeze, hopes for the best, but is at peace with whatever happens.

    “Man, I truthfully have no idea, but I really am at peace with it,” Freeze said during an appearance on Real Sports Talk Sports 56 WHBQ in Memphis. “I do know when I initially arrive that I’m gonna have a good welcoming at the bus from some really good friends from Oxford and Ole Miss fans. I’m looking forward to hugging their necks and seeing them. I think most people are forgiving people and also realize that there were some great memories made there, and that’s what I choose to focus on. I think most people do also.”

    Here is how to watch, listen and stream Saturday's contest with the Flames.

    Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Liberty Flames

    Current Records: Ole Miss (6-2) vs. Liberty (7-2)

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 6 at 11 a.m. CT

    Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium

    TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

    Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

    Fan Dress Code: Wear red

    Gambling Odds (via SI Sports Book)

    Money Line: Ole Miss -376, Liberty +290

    Projected Spread: Ole Miss -9, Liberty +9

    Over/Under: 66.5

