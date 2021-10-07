How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas

Ole Miss returns home hoping to rebound against a talented Arkansas team on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen

The Ole Miss Rebels were brought back down to earth last Saturday, after a 42-21 blowout loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, got off to a hot start in the 2021 season, starting 4-0 including a win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

That didn't last long, however, with the Razorbacks suffering a similar fate to the Rebels against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 67th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama, with the Razorbacks holding a 37-28-1 series lead

Ole Miss’s last win against Arkansas came in 2019 when the Rebels took won 31-17 in Oxford

In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Ole Miss (3-1) vs. Arkansas (4-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford MS

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear Navy

Money Line: Ole Miss -213, Arkansas +185

Projected Spread: Ole Miss -5.5, Arkansas +5.5

Over/Under: 66.5

