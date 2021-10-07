How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas

How to Watch: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas
The Ole Miss Rebels were brought back down to earth last Saturday, after a 42-21 blowout loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide
The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, got off to a hot start in the 2021 season, starting 4-0 including a win over the Texas A&M Aggies.
That didn't last long, however, with the Razorbacks suffering a similar fate to the Rebels against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Saturday will mark the 67th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama, with the Razorbacks holding a 37-28-1 series lead
Ole Miss’s last win against Arkansas came in 2019 when the Rebels took won 31-17 in Oxford
In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night
Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Current Records: Ole Miss (3-1) vs. Arkansas (4-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. CT
Recommended for You
Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford MS
TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV
Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi
Fan Dress Code: Wear Navy
Money Line: Ole Miss -213, Arkansas +185
Projected Spread: Ole Miss -5.5, Arkansas +5.5
Over/Under: 66.5
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here