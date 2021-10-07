    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas

    Ole Miss returns home hoping to rebound against a talented Arkansas team on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen
    Author:

    The Ole Miss Rebels were brought back down to earth last Saturday, after a 42-21 blowout loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide

    The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, got off to a hot start in the 2021 season, starting 4-0 including a win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

    That didn't last long, however, with the Razorbacks suffering a similar fate to the Rebels against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

    Saturday will mark the 67th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama, with the Razorbacks holding a 37-28-1 series lead

    Ole Miss’s last win against Arkansas came in 2019 when the Rebels took won 31-17 in Oxford

    In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night

    Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

    Current Records: Ole Miss (3-1) vs. Arkansas (4-1)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. CT

    Recommended for You

    Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford MS

    TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

    Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

    Fan Dress Code: Wear Navy

    Money Line: Ole Miss -213, Arkansas +185

    Projected Spread: Ole Miss -5.5, Arkansas +5.5

    Over/Under: 66.5

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

    USATSI_16784053
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas

    58 seconds ago
    GettyImages-1344521749
    Football

    Alabama Fans Troll Lane Kiffin With Special Gift

    1 hour ago
    091821-Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Ole Miss To Be Without Key Starter vs. Arkansas

    2 hours ago
    Mario Eugenio
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Interested in SI99 Pass Rusher Back on the Market

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16736994
    Football

    Arkansas Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16734548
    Football

    Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13327052
    Football

    COLUMN: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Critical For Pecking Order of SEC West, Perception of Both Programs

    Oct 6, 2021
    GettyImages-84160260
    Football

    Former Rebel Dexter McCluster To Receive Special Honor

    Oct 6, 2021