Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Here is how to watch and listen.

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels seek to remain undefeated for the season and in SEC play when they travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 in SEC) and coach Lane Kiffin are coming off a 22-19 win over Kentucky in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 97th meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to 1894. It is the third-most played series all-time between Ole Miss and its 2022 opponents (Mississippi State, LSU). The Rebels lead the series 52-40-2 overall. This is also the first time Ole Miss has started a season 5-0 and didn’t have to vacate any of their wins since 1962.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) is off to a better start that last season, but the Commodores are still coming off a 55-3 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Ole Miss has won the last three meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: First Bank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spread: Ole Miss -18

Over/Under: 62

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1205 (-110); Vanderbilt +650 (-118)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Drew Carter, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

Casey Kelly
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19066798
Football

Lane Train To Bama? Paul Finebaum Discusses Kiffin Replacing Nick Saban

By Ben King
0004_032222_practice_FB_0125.jfif
Football

Ole Miss Rebels’ OL Micah Pettus Named SEC Offensive Lineman of The Week

By Adam Rapier
Ole Miss Football Flag Run Out
Football

Rebels Rise in Week 5 Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
1429718206.0
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 4?

By Adam Rapier
Lane Kiffin Keith Carter after Ole Miss vs Kentucky
Football

Ole Miss Rebels’ Head Coach Lane Kiffin Awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach Of The Week Award

By Adam Rapier
Troy Brown Ole Miss vs Kentucky
Football

'We Want Him To Have More of Those Feelings': Troy Brown on Ole Miss DC Chris Partridge Celebration

By Ben King
USATSI_19155427
Football

Paul Finebaum Buying Ole Miss As Contender

By Ben King