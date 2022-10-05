How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels seek to remain undefeated for the season and in SEC play when they travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 in SEC) and coach Lane Kiffin are coming off a 22-19 win over Kentucky in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 97th meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to 1894. It is the third-most played series all-time between Ole Miss and its 2022 opponents (Mississippi State, LSU). The Rebels lead the series 52-40-2 overall. This is also the first time Ole Miss has started a season 5-0 and didn’t have to vacate any of their wins since 1962.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) is off to a better start that last season, but the Commodores are still coming off a 55-3 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Ole Miss has won the last three meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: First Bank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss -18

Over/Under: 62

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1205 (-110); Vanderbilt +650 (-118)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Drew Carter, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

