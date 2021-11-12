Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

    The Rebels face a stiff test at home following their win over Liberty.
    Ole Miss will continue its home stand this weekend when it plays host to No. 11 Texas A&M.

    The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) knocked off Liberty and former head coach Hugh Freeze last weekend in Oxford by a final score of 27-14, and Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) is fresh off a 20-3 win over Auburn in College Station.

    A&M is led by one of the best defenses in the country, allowing around 14 PPG to opponents in 2021. Although the Aggies sputtered early in the year with losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, they have found their rhythm as of late, winners of four straight, including one over Alabama.

    Ole Miss has been bitten by the injury bug in recent weeks, especially on offense, and it has suffered as a result. The Rebels lost to Auburn on the road before returning home and beating Liberty, but the offense has definitely been hobbled as of late.

    Here's how to watch, listen and stream Saturday's contest between Ole Miss and the Aggies.

    Game information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies

    Current records: Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

    Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. CT

    Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

    TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

    Radio: 93.7 FM, SuperTalk Mississippi

    Fan Dress Code: Wear Powder Blue

    Gambling Odds (via SI Sportsbook):

    Money Line: Ole Miss +110, Texas A&M -125

    Projected Spread: Ole Miss +2.5, Texas A&M -2.5

    Over/Under: 57

