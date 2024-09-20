How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Southern
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels look to keep their momentum going this week when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in Oxford.
Ole Miss is currently 3-0 on the year, having blown out its non-conference opponents by a combined score of 168-9. The Rebel defense has yet to allow a touchdown on the year, fueled by a strong defensive line and a bend-but-don't-break mentality in the red zone.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is also on a tear to start the year, having thrown for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns through three games. Henry Parrish Jr. has also put up impressive numbers as the team's new top running back, accumulating over 300 yards and six touchdowns in the early portions of the season.
Saturday will mark Ole Miss' final non-conference game of the season, so its level of competition will pick up next week when the SEC's Kentucky Wildcats come to town. Can the Rebels start the year 4-0 in preparation for league play? Here's how you can watch the game on Saturday between Ole Miss and Georgia Southern.
WHO: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels
WHEN: Sept. 21 -- 6:45 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Georgia Southern +35.5, Ole Miss -35.5
MONEY LINE: N/A
OVER/UNDER: 66.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.