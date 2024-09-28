How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are set to open SEC play with their homecoming game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday after dominating the non-conference portion of their schedule through the first four weeks of the season.
Ole Miss outscored its first four opponents by a combined total of 220-22, but things ramp up this week against the Wildcats. Kentucky enters this game with a 2-2 record, having already suffered conference losses to the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs.
Saturday marks Ole Miss' first 11 a.m. kickoff of the season, and it will look to start SEC play on a winning note in the early window of this college football weekend.
Here's how you can watch and stream Saturday's game between Ole Miss and Kentucky.
WHO: Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
WHEN: Sept. 28 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ABC
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Kentucky +15.5, Ole Miss -15.5
MONEY LINE: Kentucky +500, Ole Miss -720
OVER/UNDER: 52.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.