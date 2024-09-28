The Grove Report

How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky

The Ole Miss Rebels open conference play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

John Macon Gillespie

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts on the sideline to his run in touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are set to open SEC play with their homecoming game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday after dominating the non-conference portion of their schedule through the first four weeks of the season.

Ole Miss outscored its first four opponents by a combined total of 220-22, but things ramp up this week against the Wildcats. Kentucky enters this game with a 2-2 record, having already suffered conference losses to the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs.

Saturday marks Ole Miss' first 11 a.m. kickoff of the season, and it will look to start SEC play on a winning note in the early window of this college football weekend.

Here's how you can watch and stream Saturday's game between Ole Miss and Kentucky.

WHO: Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

WHEN: Sept. 28 -- 11 a.m. CT

WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ABC

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Kentucky +15.5, Ole Miss -15.5

MONEY LINE: Kentucky +500, Ole Miss -720

OVER/UNDER: 52.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

