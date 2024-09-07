The Grove Report

How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. Middle Tennessee

The Ole Miss Rebels play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

John Macon Gillespie

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to start the year 2-0 on Saturday when they play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss is coming off a 76-0 thrashing of FCS Furman last week in its season opener, and Middle Tennessee is also coming off a win over an FCS opponent, albeit a less-convincing one. The Blue Raiders took down in-state foe Tennessee Tech 32-25 last Saturday and were outgained in total offense.

The Rebels are seeking back-to-back wins to start the year before their first road test of the season next week when they travel to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Here's how you can watch Ole Miss play host to MTSU on Saturday afternoon.

WHO: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

WHEN: Sept. 7 -- 3:15 p.m. CT

WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network (Play-by-play: Dave Neal; Color & Analysis: Aaron Murray)

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -42.5, Middle Tennessee +42.5

MONEY LINE: N/A

OVER/UNDER: 62.5 (-110)

John Macon Gillespie

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

