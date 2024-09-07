How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. Middle Tennessee
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to start the year 2-0 on Saturday when they play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss is coming off a 76-0 thrashing of FCS Furman last week in its season opener, and Middle Tennessee is also coming off a win over an FCS opponent, albeit a less-convincing one. The Blue Raiders took down in-state foe Tennessee Tech 32-25 last Saturday and were outgained in total offense.
The Rebels are seeking back-to-back wins to start the year before their first road test of the season next week when they travel to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Here's how you can watch Ole Miss play host to MTSU on Saturday afternoon.
WHO: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
WHEN: Sept. 7 -- 3:15 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network (Play-by-play: Dave Neal; Color & Analysis: Aaron Murray)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -42.5, Middle Tennessee +42.5
MONEY LINE: N/A
OVER/UNDER: 62.5 (-110)