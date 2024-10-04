How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off an upset loss at home to the Kentucky Wildcats last week, but they hope to rebound to the win column on Saturday when they face a road test against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Ole Miss needs a win this weekend to still feel good about its path to the new 12-team College Football Playoff, and after its loss to Kentucky, every game from here on out has increased in importance.
This will mark the Rebels' second road game of the year (the first was a blowout win over Wake Forest), and it will be its first SEC game away from home. Ole Miss also revealed its uniform combination for Saturday's game on Thursday night, and you can view that combo here.
South Carolina is coming off a bye week, and Ole Miss is looking to gain its first SEC win of the year. Can the Rebels accomplish that mission? Here's how you can watch Ole Miss and the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon.
WHO: No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
WHEN: Oct. 5 -- 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, S.C.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -9.5 (-102), South Carolina +9.5 (-120)
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -315, South Carolina +250
OVER/UNDER: 53.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
