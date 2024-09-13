How To Watch: TV Channel, Streaming For Ole Miss Football vs. Wake Forest
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels come into this week riding high after back-to-back blowout wins to start their 2024 campaign, but they will face their first road test of the year on Saturday night.
It is then that Ole Miss will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C., marking the Rebels' first Power Four opponent of the season in the process. Prior to this matchup, Ole Miss has cruised through the first two weeks of the season, outscoring Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined total of 128-3 in Oxford.
Head coach Lane Kiffin hopes to see better execution in his defensive secondary this week as he called their performance "sloppy" at times against Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss allowed 250 passing yards to the Blue Raiders a week ago.
The Rebels enter this game as a heavy favorite, but the game will be available on television and streaming on a station that Ole Miss fans may not be overly familiar with. You can view how to watch the game between the Rebels and Wake Forest below.
WHO: No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
WHEN: Sept. 14 -- 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, N.C.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: The CW
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -22.5, Middle Tennessee +22.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -2300, Wake Forest +1060
OVER/UNDER: 64.5