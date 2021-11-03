Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hugh Freeze Returns: Ole Miss vs. Liberty Preview

    Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze is heading back to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium this Saturday
    Author:

    Hugh Freeze guided Ole Miss to unprecedented success from 2012-2016, with the Rebels appearing in four-consecutive bowl games and three bowl wins, including a victory in the 2016 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State. 

    And after his unceremonious and speedy fall from grace in Oxford, Freeze has landed on his feet and is now returning to Oxford as the head coach of the Liberty Flames. 

    During his time with Liberty, Freeze has been wildly successful, leading the program to a 25-8 record in just over 2.5 seasons, including a 10-1 record in 2020, as back-to-back bowl wins. 

    At the head of Freeze's attack, is former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has completed 140 of 210 passes for 1,986 yards and 21 touchdowns, and projects to be of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this coming spring. 

    Can the Rebels slow down the high-powered Liberty offense?

    Stay locked into The Grove Report as we preview the Rebels' upcoming matchup with Liberty throughout the rest of the week. 

    Liberty Flames

    Record: 7-2 

    Head Coach: Hugh Freeze

    Projected starters on offense:

    QB: Malik Willis

    RB: Joshua Mack

    WR-Y: Kevin Shaa

    WR-Z: Noah Frith

    WR-H: DJ Stubbs

    TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker

    LT: Tristan Schultz

    LG: Jacob Bodden

    C: Thomas Sargent

    RG: Brendan Schlittler

    RT: Cooper McCaw

    Projected defensive starters

    DE: TreShaun Clark

    DT: Elijah James

    NT: Ralfs Rusins

    BANDIT: Aakil Washington

    MIKE: Rashaad Harding

    WILL: Storey Jackson

    ROVER: Javon Scruggs

    CB: Chris Megginson

    FS: Cedric Stone

    SS: Skyler Thomas

    CB: Duron Low

