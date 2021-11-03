Freeze Returns: Ole Miss vs. Liberty Preview

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze is heading back to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium this Saturday

Hugh Freeze guided Ole Miss to unprecedented success from 2012-2016, with the Rebels appearing in four-consecutive bowl games and three bowl wins, including a victory in the 2016 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State.

And after his unceremonious and speedy fall from grace in Oxford, Freeze has landed on his feet and is now returning to Oxford as the head coach of the Liberty Flames.

During his time with Liberty, Freeze has been wildly successful, leading the program to a 25-8 record in just over 2.5 seasons, including a 10-1 record in 2020, as back-to-back bowl wins.

At the head of Freeze's attack, is former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has completed 140 of 210 passes for 1,986 yards and 21 touchdowns, and projects to be of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this coming spring.

Can the Rebels slow down the high-powered Liberty offense?

Stay locked into The Grove Report as we preview the Rebels' upcoming matchup with Liberty throughout the rest of the week.

Liberty Flames

Record: 7-2

Head Coach: Hugh Freeze

Projected starters on offense:

QB: Malik Willis

RB: Joshua Mack

WR-Y: Kevin Shaa

WR-Z: Noah Frith

WR-H: DJ Stubbs

TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker

LT: Tristan Schultz

LG: Jacob Bodden

C: Thomas Sargent

RG: Brendan Schlittler

RT: Cooper McCaw

Projected defensive starters

DE: TreShaun Clark

DT: Elijah James

NT: Ralfs Rusins

BANDIT: Aakil Washington

MIKE: Rashaad Harding

WILL: Storey Jackson

ROVER: Javon Scruggs

CB: Chris Megginson

FS: Cedric Stone

SS: Skyler Thomas

CB: Duron Low

