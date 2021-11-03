Hugh Freeze Returns: Ole Miss vs. Liberty Preview
Hugh Freeze guided Ole Miss to unprecedented success from 2012-2016, with the Rebels appearing in four-consecutive bowl games and three bowl wins, including a victory in the 2016 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State.
And after his unceremonious and speedy fall from grace in Oxford, Freeze has landed on his feet and is now returning to Oxford as the head coach of the Liberty Flames.
During his time with Liberty, Freeze has been wildly successful, leading the program to a 25-8 record in just over 2.5 seasons, including a 10-1 record in 2020, as back-to-back bowl wins.
At the head of Freeze's attack, is former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has completed 140 of 210 passes for 1,986 yards and 21 touchdowns, and projects to be of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this coming spring.
Can the Rebels slow down the high-powered Liberty offense?
Stay locked into The Grove Report as we preview the Rebels' upcoming matchup with Liberty throughout the rest of the week.
Liberty Flames
Record: 7-2
Head Coach: Hugh Freeze
Projected starters on offense:
QB: Malik Willis
RB: Joshua Mack
WR-Y: Kevin Shaa
WR-Z: Noah Frith
WR-H: DJ Stubbs
TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker
LT: Tristan Schultz
LG: Jacob Bodden
C: Thomas Sargent
RG: Brendan Schlittler
RT: Cooper McCaw
Projected defensive starters
DE: TreShaun Clark
DT: Elijah James
NT: Ralfs Rusins
BANDIT: Aakil Washington
MIKE: Rashaad Harding
WILL: Storey Jackson
ROVER: Javon Scruggs
CB: Chris Megginson
FS: Cedric Stone
SS: Skyler Thomas
CB: Duron Low
