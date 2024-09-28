In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Hosts Kentucky to Open SEC Play
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are back at home on Saturday for an early kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats, opening SEC play on homecoming at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss enters this game undefeated after running through its non-conference schedule, and Kentucky comes in with a record of 2-2 with two conference losses in the early portions of the season.
The Rebels are favored by multiple scores on Saturday, and they will look to open conference play with a win and keep their momentum going. Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Kentucky.
PREGAME
Ole Miss is wearing powder blue uniforms on Saturday, and the fans are striped out in Vaught-Hemingway. You can view the uniform combination below.
FIRST QUARTER
Ole Miss will receive to start today's game.
Micah Davis appeared to fumble the opening kickoff, and Kentucky recovers, but the call is overturned, and Ole Miss keeps the football.
1Q | 12:51 -- Ole Miss works down the field methodically, and Henry Parrish is into the end zone from a yard out. Ole Miss 7, Kentucky 0
1Q | 5:16 -- The Rebels defense bends but does not break. Kentucky sinks a 27-yard field goal to close the deficit. Ole Miss 7, Kentucky 3
1Q | 3:36 -- Ole Miss goes three-and-out on its ensuing possession.
1Q | 1:44 -- Kentucky also goes three-and-out thanks to a sack by the Rebels to end the possession.
END 1Q: Ole Miss 7, Kentucky 3
SECOND QUARTER
2Q | 14:19 -- Jaxson Dart is sacked for the second time today to end Ole Miss' possession. Kentucky takes back over.
2Q | 7:52 -- Ole Miss forces a stop around midfield, and the punt places the Rebel offense at their own 17.
2Q | 6:09 -- The Rebels are forced to punt yet again, and Kentucky takes over at its own 19.