Injury Report: Jonathan Mingo OUT Saturday vs. Alabama

One of Matt Corral's top weapons is out Saturday.

Ole Miss is heading into their biggest game of the year this afternoon against Alabama, but they will do so without one of their top receivers.

WCBI's Jon Sokoloff and Chris Bolton are reporting that Jonathan Mingo will not suit up today against Alabama with a broken foot.

Through three games, Mingo has caught 15 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

The junior was on pace to have his best season yet and ranked second in receptions, yards and touchdowns on the team.

The injury will likely keep Mingo out indefinitely and it could potentially end his season.

Mingo was a key contributor for the highest-scoring offense in football, averaging 52.7 points per game so far. But while his absence is a big loss for the Rebels, the team still has the potential to continue scoring at a high volume.

With Mingo out, more attention points towards Braylon Sanders and Biletnikoff Award Watch List member Dontario Drummond. Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish Jr. could also get more opportunities in the passing game.

The team has not commented publicly on Mingo's injury, but we could possibly hear something as early as this evening's postgame press conference.

The Grove Report will continue to update this developing story.

