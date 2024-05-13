Jaxson Dart Among Highest-Graded Returning SEC Quarterbacks in 2024
When Jaxson Dart announced his return to Oxford for the 2024 season, he was pledging for his "Last Dance" with the Ole Miss Rebels.
It appears that Lane Kiffin's team will be the beneficiary of that decision.
Pro Football Focus released its highest-graded returning SEC quarterbacks on Monday, and Dart came in at No. 2 on the list, just a fraction of a point behind Georgia's Carson Beck. You can view the list below along with the grades they received from the publication.
1. Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs): 91.5
2. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss Rebels): 91.2
3. Jalen Milroe (Alabama Crimson Tide): 88.7
4. Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns): 86.8
5. Brady Cook (Missouri Tigers): 84.4
6. Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt Commodores): 83.3
7. Graham Mertz (Florida Gators): 75.8
8. Blake Shapen (Mississippi State Bulldogs): 71.7
9. Payton Thorne (Auburn Tigers): 70.5
10. Gavin Wimsatt (Kentucky Wildcats): 70.3
11. Harold Blood (Missouri Tigers): 70.3
There was a minimum requirement of 250 snaps in order to be placed on this list by PFF.
Not all of these quarterbacks suited up in the SEC last season. Quinn Ewers was with his Texas Longhorns in 2023, but the team was part of the Big 12 and will make the transition to the league this fall. Others, like Diego Pavia and Blake Shapen, were transfers from other schools who opted to join new offenses this season.
Dart is entering his third season in Lane Kiffin's offense, making the transfer portal jump from the USC Trojans prior to the 2022 campaign. In 2023, he helped lead Ole Miss to one of the best seasons in school history, finishing with an 11-2 record, good for the most wins in a single year for the Rebels all-time.
As an individual player, Dart threw for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions last year, and he also tallied 404 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.