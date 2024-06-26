Jaxson Dart Among Top Quarterbacks for 2025 NFL Draft, CFB Analyst Says
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is a large reason behind the optimism surrounding the 2024 Ole Miss Rebels, but what about his future after this season in Oxford?
Recently, college football analyst Phil Steele revealed his top quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Dart was rather high on the list, coming in at No. 2 behind Georgia's Carson Beck. You can view his entire Top 10 in the category below.
1. Carson Beck -- Georgia Bulldogs
2. Jaxson Dart -- Ole Miss Rebels
3. Shedeur Sanders -- Colorado Buffaloes
4. Drew Allar -- Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Jalen Milroe -- Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Quinn Ewers -- Texas Longhorns
7. Conner Weigman -- Texas A&M Aggies
8. Cam Ward -- Miami Hurricanes
9. Kyle McCord -- Syracuse Orange
10. Miller Moss -- USC Trojans
Dart blossomed in his second year under the tutelage of head coach Lane Kiffin, cutting his turnovers in half while throwing for three more touchdowns and 390 more yards than his first season in Oxford. He also has plenty of weapons at his disposal this fall, including some of his favorite targets from a year ago in wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins and tight end Caden Prieskorn.
Pair that returning production with the arrival of wide receiver Juice Wells from the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ole Miss' passing attack looks to be lethal again in 2024.
Another strong season for both Dart and Ole Miss would help his draft stock before next April, but can he make that boost happen? The Rebels open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.