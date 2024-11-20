Jaxson Dart has Rebels Thinking 2008 With Florida On Deck | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how this Ole Miss game vs. Florida could serve as a coronation of sorts with the Ole Miss fanbase thinking about 2008 in more ways than you think. Jaxson Dart after a loss in October gave a post game speech similar to Tim Tebow. The Tebow speech propelled Florida to a national title, and the way Ole Miss has been playing for Lane Kiffin, this year is reminiscent of the Rebels' 2008 season.
Next, we look at the possible return of Tre Harris to an offense that has been clicking over the last three weeks. Harris returning provides a puzzle for Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. to not revert to a Tre Harris-dependent offense. With Jaxson Dart getting confidence in Cayden Lee and Jordan Watkins as well as the emergence of Dae'Quan Wright and Caden Prieskorn, the weapons are everywhere.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to talk about the other games around the country that Ole Miss fans need to watch if the Rebels seal the deal against the Gators and their young superstar quarterback DJ Lagway.
