Jaxson Dart Moves Up All-Time Ole Miss Passing Yards List
In Saturday's contest against South Carolina, quarterback Jaxson Dart made a little bit of history, surpassing Matt Corral in passing yards at Ole Miss. Dart is now third all-time in passing yardage for the Rebels, an impressive feat for the third-year transfer from USC.
While Dart's career didn't start in Oxford, he soon became a fan favorite with his aggressive play and big personality.
Dart sits behind Bo Wallace (9,534) and Eli Manning (10,119) with six regular season games and the postseason left to go. Time will tell if Dart can continue to climb the list, but he would be the first to say that records don't mean anything compared to wins.
"You'll see it on social media," Dart said of individual accolades during SEC Media Days. "It's kind of natural just to see it, but I feel like the people in my corner have been able to hold me to a standard of trying to do all I can to put our team in the best situation. That's always been my mindset from the moment I got here because I know all that stuff will come with it."
Jaxson Dart will lead the Rebels into Tiger Stadium this weekend to face the LSU Tigers, a place where the Rebels' season started to unravel in 2022 after starting the year undefeated.
The Rebels and Tigers have a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time on ABC in a top 15 matchup with a boat load of playoff implications in what should be a terrific addition to one of the best rivalries in the SEC.