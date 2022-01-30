Jaxson Dart Tweets Confirmation of Ole Miss Commitment

The decision has been official, but Dart spoke out on his Ole Miss commitment on Sunday.

The Grove Report reported on Thursday that transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart had been admitted to Ole Miss, and the national media confirmed those reports on Saturday.

Dart himself, who had been quiet on the news in recent days, finally released a tweet discussing his departure from USC and his transition to Oxford.

"To my brothers," Dart said in his tweet, "in the short time we had, I feel sincere gratitude for our memories and relationships we created. They will last a lifetime. You will forever be my family. I love SC and am extremely grateful for my time here.

"Now," Dart continued, "we heading to the Sip. I can't wait to get to work and give you all that I have."

Dart participated in six games for USC in 2021, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. Ole Miss courted numerous quarterbacks out of the portal this offseason, and now it has its transfer answer in Dart. The Rebels had also been tied to Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams out of the portal, but Williams has yet to announce a decision on his school of choice.

Ole Miss now looks to enter spring practice with a quarterback competition to replace Matt Corral as the starter in Oxford. Dart and Luke Altmyer will likely be the leaders in the clubhouse for the position. Altmyer came in to replace an injured Matt Corral in Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor on Jan. 1, and Corral has entered his name into the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games in 2021 for the first time in program history in the second year of Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

