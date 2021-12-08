BREAKING: Jeff Lebby to Oklahoma as Offensive Coordinator

Ole Miss is now officially in the market for an offensive coordinator.

As reported by The Grove Report staff on Monday, Oklahoma's move to hire Jeff Lebby as its offensive coordinator is now official.

247 Sports reported the move as official on Wednesday morning as Lebby becomes a part of Brent Venables' new staff at Oklahoma. Venables was hired as the replacement for Lincoln Riley at OU after Riley left Norman to become the new head coach at USC.

Lebby has been the offensive coordinator and play caller in Oxford since Lane Kiffin was hired as head coach prior to the 2020 season. Lebby is a graduate of Oklahoma where he also spent five years as a student assistant. Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Lebby was an assistant coach at Baylor, Southeastern (NAIA) and UCF.

Ole Miss has been reported as a potential landing spot for UCF quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel played a season under Lebby in his offense, and how this move impacts Gabriel's playing future has yet to be seen. Gabriel threw for 814 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 before an injury cut his season short.

Now, Ole Miss' focus turns to hiring Lebby's replacement on Kiffin's staff. Ole Miss ranked fourth in the FBS in total offense in the 2021 season, putting up 6.54 yards per play during the campaign.

The Rebels also have one final game in their 2021 season to focus on. They will face Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on the night of Jan. 1, and kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

