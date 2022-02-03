Jimbo Fisher Calls Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin a 'Clown' Following NIL Comments

Even in the offseason, SEC football still manages to make headlines.

Following a Lane Kiffin interview regarding schools' use of NIL legislation, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher has taken umbrage with some of the comments from the Rebels' coach.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn't hold back on how the Aggies secured what is arguably the best recruiting class in program history.

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals," Kiffin said. "It’s like dealing with salary caps. I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Fisher didn't pull his punches on Wednesday in response.

“And then to have coaches in our league say it? Clown acts," Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league, the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal, are using it the most. That’s the ironic part. It does piss me off.”

While A&M certainly does have the ability to offer unique NIL opportunities in comparison with other schools, Fisher feels there's more to their decision to become Aggies.

“To me, it’s insulting to the players we recruited that that’s why they would come (to Texas A&M)," Fisher said. "You ever been to a game here? There ain’t a better university in this country.”

Ole Miss got the best of Fisher and the Aggies in 2021 with ESPN's College GameDay in Oxford, and the two will square off again at Kyle Field on Oct. 29 this coming fall.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.