John Macon Gillespie Joins 'All Things Bama' Podcast To Preview Ole Miss-Alabama

The Rebels and Crimson Tide are scheduled to do battle on Saturday afternoon on CBS.

Ole Miss and Alabama are a little over 24 hours from kickoff in Tuscaloosa, and publisher John Macon Gillespie joined Tyler Martin of BamaCentral.com to discuss the game on the site's podcast "All Things Bama."

Ole Miss heads to Tuscaloosa as the No. 12 team in the country squaring off against the top-ranked Crimson Tide, and both the Rebels and Tide have a Heisman contender at quarterback. Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Alabama's Bryce Young have separated themselves in the Heisman discussion in the early portions of the season, and Saturday's game will put the two signal callers against one another at 2:30 on CBS.

Gillespie joined Martin on the podcast to discuss the game, its impact on the SEC West and college football as a whole as well as what would be necessary for Ole Miss to leave Tuscaloosa with a win.

Ole Miss has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2015, a season that saw the Rebels win the Sugar Bowl which was their last bowl appearance before last year's Outback Bowl win over Indiana. The Rebels also topped the Crimson Tide at home in 2014 on CBS, a game that had ESPN's College GameDay on site that morning in Oxford.

