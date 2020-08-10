Keith Carter Weighs in With His Own Rebel #WeWantToPlay

The college football situation is as fluid as ever.

Some Power 5 conferences are canceling fall football and the likelihood of others playing seems increasingly dim.

For more on this fluid situation, see our ever updating story here: College Football Update: What is Currently Going On?

On Monday afternoon, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter weighed in on the ever evolving case within the Southeastern Conference.

“We are blessed with some of the most passionate and hard working student-athletes in the nation,” Carter said. “As administrators, we will fight for their health and safety as well as their opportunity to compete. #WeWantToPlay.”

There’s still a chance that, despite optics, the SEC could go ahead on their own to play football in the fall.

Greg Sankey himself weighed in on the situation just a few hours before.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,’” Sankey said. “The SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester... Deveoped testing protocols... We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so every day.”

What will happen? Everything is still to be determined. Continue to check in here throughout the day and week for more.