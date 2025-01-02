Kickoff Time CHANGED For Ole Miss, Duke Matchup in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Following Wednesday's tragic attack in New Orleans, the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal was postponed to Thursday. Since that game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT, the start time for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke has also been pushed back.
Originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night, the Gator Bowl will now start at 7:05 CT/8:05 ET on ESPN. Ole Miss athletics confirmed the reports of the time change with a press release on Wednesday night.
This game is a big one for the Rebels as it will serve as an opportunity for the program to secure its third 10-win season in the last four years, a feat that has not been achieved since 1959, 1960 and 1962. For many Ole Miss players, this will be their final collegiate football game, and names who are expected to return to Oxford next season are hoping to send them out on top.
"It's been good, and the game is really important to me. Just finishing the right way with all the guys, especially the senior class, regardless if they've been here a year or three years," linebacker TJ Dottery said this week. "I feel like I made a bond with all of them and it's only right for me to send them out the right way."
Ole Miss is currently a large favorite in the game, according to the odds in Vegas.