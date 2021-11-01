Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game

The Southeastern Conference has announced a 6 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 13 home football game versus Texas A&M, with the contest televised on ESPN.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. Eight of the last nine contests have also been played at night. Ole Miss only has three wins all-time against A&M and last beat the Aggies in 2016. The two teams were unable to meet in 2020 due to positive COVID-19 tests. The last time these teams met in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Aggies won 24-17 during the 2019 season.

The Aggies are currently ranked 13 in the AP Top 25 and have a record of 6-2, tied with the Rebels. A&M has had an up-and-down season so far. They lost to Arkansas and Mississippi State back-to-back and then a week later upset then No. 1 Alabama in College Station.

If the Rebels can beat the Aggies in Oxford next week, they will improve their record against SEC teams to 4-2 this season. Depending on how the next two weeks play out, Ole Miss could find themselves close to the top of the SEC west rankings.

Before the Rebels have a chance to flip the script on the Aggies, Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will host Liberty (7-2) this weekend at 11 a.m. CT. The Flames will be led by NFL Prospect quarterback Malik Willis and former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze. The game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Deuce McAllister on the call.

