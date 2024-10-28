Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a home win over the Oklahoma Sooners, but the road doesn't get any easier this week with a trip to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Ole Miss has only won twice all-time in Fayetteville, but they will look to buck that trend this weekend to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive and earn a winning record in SEC play. Now, the Rebels and Hogs know when they will kick off and what television channel will carry their game.
On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference announced multiple kickoff times and television designations for the coming weekend, and Ole Miss and Arkansas are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT with the game being televised on ESPN.
This marks the second straight week where the Rebels will play at 11 o'clock, and it is their first road game of the season to earn that kickoff time. So far in 11 a.m. kicks, Ole Miss is 1-1 with last week's win over Oklahoma and an earlier loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.
