Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. LSU in Magnolia Bowl
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are currently focused on returning to the win column against the South Carolina Gamecocks this week, but after their trip to Columbia, the Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers.
Earlier this week, the SEC announced the kickoff time and TV channel for this year's edition of the Magnolia Bowl. It was stated over the offseason that this would be a night game in Death Valley, but we now know that kickoff in this matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Last year's Magnolia Bowl was an instant classic as the Rebels rallied from a late deficit to claim a 55-49 win in Oxford over the Tigers. This meeting will be the final in a two-game road trip for Ole Miss who will have a bye week following the matchup in Baton Rouge before returning to action at home against Oklahoma on Oct. 26.
The Rebels have not won in Baton Rouge since 2008, a game they claimed over the Tigers by a final score of 31-13.
In the all-time series, LSU holds a 63-42-4 advantage over Ole Miss.