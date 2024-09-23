The Grove Report

Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed For Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

The Ole Miss Rebels and South Carolina Gamecocks will square off in Columbia on Oct. 5.

Nov 14, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back A.J. Finley (21) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill (15) as he throws the ball during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels have their attention fixed on this week's home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats, but on Monday, they also learned the kickoff time for their Week 6 game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

That game is scheduled to take place at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., and kickoff is now set for 2:30 p.m. CT. This will mark Ole Miss' first road conference test of the season, when Oct. 5 rolls around.

It was also revealed that the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Rebels and Gamecocks have not met on the gridiron since 2020, the same year that saw Lane Kiffin take over the head coaching role at Ole Miss. His Rebels would win the matchup in the COVID-impacted season by a final score of 59-42.

Ole Miss has started the 2024 season 4-0, but the level of competition picks up this week with the onset of conference play. As mentioned above, the Rebels are set to square off against the Kentucky Wildcats this week in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. That game will be televised on ABC.

