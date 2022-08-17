KIFFIN JOKES: Rebels Found New Punter 'At A Keg Party'

The Ole Miss Rebels were seeking a punter with the onset of the college football season just a few weeks away. They found one, just in a place you might not suspect.

During media availability on Tuesday, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that he doesn't know much about his new punter, but he had jokes for where the program found him.

"I don't know a whole lot about him," Kiffin said. "I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something, where they got him from. So, we have condition work to do with my guy. But we just said, 'Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,' so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So, you never know."

Whether he was found at a keg party or not, the new Ole Miss punter is no stranger to college football, although he hasn't suited up since he entered the transfer portal in 2020. Charlie Pollock punted for Nevada earlier in his college career and was highly-rated out of high school.

Pollock's first game with the Rebels will come on Sept. 3 when they play host to the Troy Trojans. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.