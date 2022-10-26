Kiffin: Ole Miss Outbid for DJ Durkin, a ‘Common Theme’ With Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has never pulled his punches in regards to NIL, and that trend continued on Wednesday.

Kiffin was asked a question in media availability about the departure of former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin for the Texas A&M Aggies last offseason prior to the two meeting on the field this Saturday. Kiffin referenced that the Rebels tried to keep Durkin, but they were “outbid” by the Aggies, calling that a “common theme” in College Station.

This theme surrounding Texas A&M’s NIL practices have been a theme in college athletics this season. During this year’s signing period, Kiffin made comments about Texas A&M paying players, leading to Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher referring to him as a “clown” later that week. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has also made references to the Aggies’ recruiting strategy in criticizing comments.

Last season, Ole Miss went on to knock off A&M in Oxford when ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasted from the campus that morning.

The Rebels and Aggies will meet this Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

