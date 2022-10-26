Skip to main content

Kiffin: Ole Miss Outbid for DJ Durkin, a ‘Common Theme’ With Texas A&M

The Kiffin-Fisher feud may be continuing into this week.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has never pulled his punches in regards to NIL, and that trend continued on Wednesday.

Kiffin was asked a question in media availability about the departure of former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin for the Texas A&M Aggies last offseason prior to the two meeting on the field this Saturday. Kiffin referenced that the Rebels tried to keep Durkin, but they were “outbid” by the Aggies, calling that a “common theme” in College Station.

This theme surrounding Texas A&M’s NIL practices have been a theme in college athletics this season. During this year’s signing period, Kiffin made comments about Texas A&M paying players, leading to Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher referring to him as a “clown” later that week. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has also made references to the Aggies’ recruiting strategy in criticizing comments.

Last season, Ole Miss went on to knock off A&M in Oxford when ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasted from the campus that morning.

The Rebels and Aggies will meet this Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

Lane Kiffin
Football

Kiffin: Ole Miss Outbid for DJ Durkin, a ‘Common Theme’ With Texas A&M

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M football 6
Football

Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Offense

By Ben King
Quinshon Judkins Jaxson Dart 2
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

By Matthew Postins
Nick Broeker
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Promises Improvement Following Loss to LSU

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin
Football

Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M football 13
Football

Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies

By Ben King
USATSI_19280291
Football

Lane Kiffin Talks Rebels Defense, Bouncing Back After Loss in Baton Rouge

By John Macon Gillespie
dk
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 7?

By Adam Rapier