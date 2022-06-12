Skip to main content

'Kiffin Strikes Back,' Trolls Vols Fan

There is rarely a dull moment with Lane Kiffin, and a Tennessee fan found out the hard way.

OXFORD – Sometimes a person opens his mouth too soon. In this case, posting a tweet too soon. Just about everyone has done it, but when a Tennessee fan poked at Lane Kiffin today, he did so right before that person’s beloved Vols were upset in the Super Regionals by Notre Dame 7-3. 

Here’s the tweet, but be warned. It’s a wee bit touchy inside the thread.

That’s not all.

Ole Miss just punched its ticket to Omaha and the College Baseball World Series. The Rebels knocked off Southern Miss 5-0. That happened just after Tennessee's loss to Notre Dame. Oh, the irony.

Once again, Kiffin comes out on top. Still, this is a rivalry that’s not going to stop any time soon. Vols fans absolutely hate Kiffin, and he’s not so inclined to back down from a challenge. It’s only a matter of time and Kiffin will be attacked by another Vols fan. What happens from there, we will all just have to wait and see.

