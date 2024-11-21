'Know Your Enemy': Rebels vs. Florida Gators | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how big of a favor the Ole Miss Rebels got on Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff Rankings show. With Ole Miss being ranked over Georgia, it has a "Georgia shield" against getting jumped, and it is solidly in the hosting conversation in late November. The stakes against the Florida Gators have risen to the point where this game is rather big for the Rebels. We talk with Brandon Olson from Locked On Gators and get to know their team.
Next, we look at the storylines from this game and talk about Jaxson Dart possibly getting back Tre Harris for this stretch run for the Rebels. We discuss the way that the Gators are playing with DJ Lagway at quarterback down the stretch, and we talk about all the noise that has been around this program and why Brandon is sticking with the take that Florida and Billy Napier will beat Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
In our final segment of the day, we give our final thoughts on the game, including a path to victory for both teams and score predictions as well. This should be a massive game for both teams on Saturday.
