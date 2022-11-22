Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers, reports indicated on Monday night.

Jon Sokoloff of WCBI in Columbus, Miss., was the first to report the news. According to Sokoloff, Kiffin plans to step down on Friday following the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State to become the next head coach on The Plains.

Last season, Kiffin led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history. This year marks his third at the helm of the Rebels program after taking over prior to the 2020 season following the firing of Matt Luke.

Earlier Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference, Kiffin had voiced how happy he was in Oxford, and seemed to indicate his intent to stay.

"I think they know how we operate, and they've been in this before," Kiffin said on Monday. "They don't even ask. I don't know what else to say. I'm extremely happy here. The difference in where this program is compared to three years ago, and we feel like we have really good support. I can get up here and give the 'Pine Box' speech and 'I'm not going to be the next head coach at Alabama.' I can give you those things. I don't know what those mean. Been here three years and have been fortunate enough to have three different contracts. I don't know why a fourth contract makes people feel better. Like I said, we're very appreciative of everything here."

That, however, at least according to the report, seems to have been a typical coach-speak farce.

