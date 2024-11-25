Lane Kiffin Has to Get Rebels to Buy In vs. Miss. State | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
The Ole Miss Rebels have the challenge of being invested in this week's game against Mississippi State after a disappointing showing vs. Florida.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses why this Egg Bowl will be one of the most challenging games in Ole Miss history because of what it means after the disastrous game against the Florida Gators.
Ole Miss publicly went all-in on this season through the transfer portal and NIL, and that was working as long as Ole Miss was firmly in the playoff picture. Now that could be gone, and what does it mean? Do players start opting out as early as this week to get ready for their NFL careers? All of this makes Mississippi State a challenging game.
In our final segment of the day, we look at lines for rivalry week including the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
Published