Lane Kiffin Lights Up Oxford Square for Upcoming Holiday Season

Lane Kiffin had the honors of plugging the downtown Christmas lights in by the Oxford City Hall.

On Wednesday night, Lane Kiffin was invited to the Oxford City Hall to turn on the downtown Christmas lights. A choir and band were in attendance along with the Oxford mayor, Robin Tannehill.

The band played as Lane Kiffin walked out with Robin and the crows cheered as they saw the Ole Miss football coach. Lane stood beside Robin as she welcomed the crowd to see the event.

"It is especially amazing this time because we have ESPN College GameDay here," Tannehill said. "This is our Hotty Toddy Holidays GameDay."

College GameDay is visiting Oxford this weekend in anticipation for the No. 12 Ole Miss vs No. 11 Texas A&M game on Saturday.

The crowd watched as Kiffin was given the power to the Christmas lights. The band started a 5-second countdown drumroll as Kiffin raised the two cords to light up downtown. When the two chords met, downtown Oxford was lit up in Christmas spirit.

The choir sang a Christmas carol as the lights were turned on to begin the spirit of "Hotty Toddy Holidays." The crowd turned around in awe to see the Christmas decorations and the lights on the courthouse lit up.

After the event was over, Tannehill and Kiffin fist-bumped as a symbol of well-done.

"Hotty Toddy," Tannehill said.

Some of the crowd started shouting the Ole Miss Hotty Toddy chant as Kiffin left the stage.

The event lasted for about three minutes, but the memories of watching Lane Kiffin turn on the downtown Christmas lights will last in Oxford and Ole Miss history.

Photo Gallery of Lane Kiffin Lighting up Downtown Oxford:

