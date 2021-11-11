Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lane Kiffin Lights Up Oxford Square for Upcoming Holiday Season

    Lane Kiffin had the honors of plugging the downtown Christmas lights in by the Oxford City Hall.
    Author:

    On Wednesday night, Lane Kiffin was invited to the Oxford City Hall to turn on the downtown Christmas lights. A choir and band were in attendance along with the Oxford mayor, Robin Tannehill. 

    The band played as Lane Kiffin walked out with Robin and the crows cheered as they saw the Ole Miss football coach. Lane stood beside Robin as she welcomed the crowd to see the event.

    "It is especially amazing this time because we have ESPN College GameDay here," Tannehill said. "This is our Hotty Toddy Holidays GameDay." 

    College GameDay is visiting Oxford this weekend in anticipation for the No. 12 Ole Miss vs No. 11 Texas A&M game on Saturday. 

    The crowd watched as Kiffin was given the power to the Christmas lights. The band started a 5-second countdown drumroll as Kiffin raised the two cords to light up downtown. When the two chords met, downtown Oxford was lit up in Christmas spirit. 

    The choir sang a Christmas carol as the lights were turned on to begin the spirit of "Hotty Toddy Holidays." The crowd turned around in awe to see the Christmas decorations and the lights on the courthouse lit up.  

    Recommended for You

    After the event was over, Tannehill and Kiffin fist-bumped as a symbol of well-done. 

    "Hotty Toddy," Tannehill said. 

    Some of the crowd started shouting the Ole Miss Hotty Toddy chant as Kiffin left the stage. 

    The event lasted for about three minutes, but the memories of watching Lane Kiffin turn on the downtown Christmas lights will last in Oxford and Ole Miss history. 

    christmas
    IMG_6247
    IMG_6234
    IMG_6232
    IMG_6238
    IMG_6237
    IMG_6244
    IMG_6249
    IMG_6245
    IMG_6255
    IMG_6260
    IMG_6262
    IMG_6254
    IMG_6257
    IMG_6253
    IMG_6270
    IMG_6268
    IMG_6266
    IMG_6269
    IMG_6272
    IMG_6274
    IMG_6283
    IMG_6282
    IMG_6278
    IMG_6285
    IMG_6293
    IMG_6289
    IMG_6298
    IMG_6300
    IMG_6295

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    IMG_6269
    Football

    Lane Kiffin Lights Up Oxford Square for Upcoming Holiday Season

    2 minutes ago
    www.usnews
    Football

    Ole Miss Edge Defender Sam Williams Named Highest Graded SEC Pass Rusher in Week 10

    47 minutes ago
    Jordan Allen with Arch Manning
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels in Play for Former Penn State Commitment Jordan Allen

    3 hours ago
    Untitled design
    Football

    Why Lane Kiffin & Jimbo Fisher Could Be Must-See TV in Oxford

    4 hours ago
    Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron
    Football

    2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker

    4 hours ago
    IMG_5802
    Basketball

    Ole Miss Basketball Brings in Three Athletes on National Signing Day

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17106748
    Football

    Ole Miss' Corral Full Speed? Kiffin Provides Update On QB

    23 hours ago
    kimani-hamilton-cropped
    Recruiting

    2022 Wing Kimani Hamilton Announces College Commitment

    Nov 10, 2021