Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Gives Message to Fans Before Saturday Home Game

Lane Kiffin encourages Ole Miss students to support the team for the entire game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels face off against the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, and Lane Kiffin sent a message to Rebel fans on Friday.

The Rebels plan to play a more consistent game this week after struggling to put points on the board in the second half of last week’s game against the Troy Trojans.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin plans to have his team better prepared this week. 

“We have a big game Saturday,” Kiffin said. “And we did not play well in the second half [this past] Saturday, but we are going to play better this week.”

Even though it’s the players and coaches that ultimately determine the outcome of the game, having the fans support usually seems to help the home team find a spark within themselves.

“We need the fans and especially the students,” Kiffin said. “There is nowhere to go that is more important than staying there through the game to watch us win in the fourth quarter. We need you.”

While Kiffin and the team understand what they have to improve on to achieve the results they strive for, they want the fans to know they are appreciated. 

The loyalty between Ole Miss’ football team and their fan base has always been there, and no matter how good the Rebels were last year, Kiffin wants the fans to continue to show support and stay in the stadium regardless of the opponent.

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Central Arkansas Bears on Sep. 10.

